More than three years ago when Get Outdoors Leadville was just an idea, people envisioned youngsters on the ski slopes, mountain biking, climbing 14ers, rafting the Arkansas and more. All this has happened.
But there’s another aspect of getting outdoors that Becca Katz realized last fall when she accompanied local high school students on a backpacking trip, part of the Wilderness Experience Course offered at the high school.
“It was a tiny moment,” Katz, the community learning director for Lake County School District and GOL, said.
The teens were taking 5-10 minutes to write in their journals. They had no phones, and few even knew what time it was. But there was such a feeling of calm and relaxation, Katz said.
Following the six days of backpacking, which included cold weather and varying challenges, the kids could still reflect on the peace and calm they had experienced. Teens who might have been facing crises in their home and school life were able to step back.
“This is what matters,” Katz said. “Give them space.”
“See them thrive and bloom,” added Beth Helmke, GOL director. “Watch them learn about each other. This does matter more than just backpacking.”
In December 2016, GOL and Lake County received a $3 million grant from Greater Outdoors Colorado’s Inspire Initiative. Its purpose was to get Colorado youth outdoors. This followed a year of gathering information and formulating a plan, led by Lake County Build a Generation.
The local GOL organization received the highest amount of money of the six pilot communities selected by GOCO, money to be used in the next three years.
Those three years are up, but GOL continues to thrive.
For one thing, by extending some of the original funds and receiving several grants, the organization knows it will remain active through 2020.
There will be another summer of Rockies Rock, the GOL camp. The gear library will likely be open at CMC this summer. The four-day school week will provide additional opportunities through the schools. As one example, not only will youngsters continue to learn fly-fishing, but there will be a new hunting and fishing club.
The GOL staff, now numbering five, will continue to seek grant funding so that the program will be sustained well beyond 2020.
Helmke said the partnership with CMC on the gear library will open up other opportunities with the college that will include integration in CMC’s Natural Resources program field institute where high school students can get paid summer internships doing such work as water-quality sampling.
In fact, building partnerships, such as the one with CMC, has been a significant part of the last three years, Helmke said. For example, the school district is in the process of reapplying for the 21st Century Grant. That’s the funding for Project Dream which provides after-school programs and fits well with GOL.
GOCO is in the process of building a new strategic plan for the next five years or so, which will include Generation Wild, a new name for the Inspire Initiative. (See sidebar for ways to provide input.)
Katz also spoke about how the relationship between GOL and GARNA has grown over the past few years. Previously, there was little interaction between GARNA and Lake County. Participation from the Forest Service, the Lake County Open Space Initiative and the Bureau of Reclamation are also part of the overall program.
A group called BOOST meets on a regular basis representing the county recreation department, Full Circle of Lake County, SOS Outreach and others involved in recreation to enable a look at the big picture, Katz said. Rather than duplicate services, BOOST focuses on ways various groups can support one another.
Rockies Rock is a major avenue for many youngsters to intersact with GOL. The summer camp has been going for three years now, not just providing a camp experience for youngsters, but paid counseling opportunities for older students and local educators which Katz believes has had a role in teacher retention.
Rockies Rock costs about $90,000 each summer. About 90% of those attending receive some sort of financial assistance, Katz said, and plans are to continue to offer subsidies in order to reach as many youngsters as possible.
Integrating outdoor time with the school program will become easier on the fifth day of the new four-day school week. Friday mornings will be reserved for academic-enrichment activities, but students who participate will be routinely outdoors in the afternoons.
Although teachers are not mandated to incorporate the outdoors in their curriculums, they are encouraged, Katz said, pointing to an instance where students went outdoors and used trees in a lesson about percentages. It could have been done indoors, but it wouldn’t have been as fun, she said.
There have been benefits from GOL to the community in general, Helmke said. Some 70% of the GOL funds have been spent locally.
Many of the younger students in the community who will be attending their fourth summer of Rockies Rock in summer 2020 are now part of an outdoors culture.
“Many youngsters in Colorado have no concept of ‘Leave no trace,’” Katz said. “That’s not the case in Lake County.” Not only do most local youngsters understand the concept, but they are educating their friends as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.