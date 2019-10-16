How can Lake County provide an inclusive and positive winter experience for all residents? This is the question at stake for Wintermission, Leadville’s newest winter-oriented program.
With an average annual snowfall of over 150 inches, Leadville can prove a tough place to live for senior citizens, youth, low-income populations and those new to winter’s elements.
Since February, city and county government have worked with the National League of Cities, Children & Nature Network and 8 80 Cities to gather community input on how to best improve public life and reduce social isolation in the Cloud City’s coldest months. Over 200 people were interviewed in a bilingual print and online survey, while over 400 residents were reached through pop-up engagement stations and stakeholder workshops at county and city facilities, Lake County High School and Leadville Skijoring.
According to the non-profits’ report, about 70% of respondents identified their attitude towards winter as positive. But about 80% of people of color who were surveyed said they at least “somewhat” experience feelings of isolation during the winter months and over 50 % of people of color said they spend less time outside during the winter compared to the rest of the year.
A quarter of all respondents hoped for more winter activities, especially affordable ones.
Throughout the public engagement process, Wintermission brainstormed new activities that local government could kick-start, like curling tournaments, outdoor winter movies, a holiday market and a snow playground. Participants also liked the idea of turning Colorado Mountain College’s ski operations hill into a formal winter sports complex.
One idea Wintermission identified is to launch a winterscape program that would challenge residents to build snow sculptures and temporary warming shelters in yards and public spaces. Another is to create a formal fire-pit policy that would clarify how residents and businesses can build and operate fire pits throughout the city.
Local business owners also mentioned spreading Leadville Skijoring and the Crystal Carnival over two weekends to increase tourism in slower months.
About 23% of survey respondents said winter would be more enjoyable if there was better snow management; 44% rated the safety and accessibility of sidewalks in the winter as poor or very poor. A variety of user groups also expressed frustration with snow management at the pop-up engagement stations, 8 80 Cities said.
In brainstorming sessions, government officials suggested creating an incentive system for residents to remove snow from sidewalks, a volunteer-led snow removal team and a snow-tool repository with shovels, roof rakes and snowblowers that people could rent out. Community members also suggested alternating parking on each side of the street to facilitate snow removal.
Accessibility was also identified as an issue for Leadville residents in the winter months, particularly for senior citizens and locals who live on the outskirts of town. To improve accessibility, Wintermission recommended creating a winter shuttle with routes through downtown Leadville and to local ski mountains.
“I don’t have a car ... it is the hardest part of living here,” one CMC student said. “I wish there were buses.”
The Board of County Commissioners and Leadville City Council will review Wintermission’s proposed pilot projects resulting from the community engagement process on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. The partner non-profits will provide $15,000 to help finance the chosen projects.
