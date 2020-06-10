The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have respectively issued a Stage 1 and Stage 2 Fire Ban until further notice. The following acts are currently prohibited on all Forest Service and BLM lands in Lake County:
— Building or maintaining a fire or using charcoal, coal, or wood stoves, except in permanent fire pits or fire grates within a developed recreation site.
— Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of all flammable materials.
— Using any internal or external combustion engine (including chainsaws) without a working spark arresting device and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and round point shovel on hand.
— Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.
— Fireworks and model rocketry.
Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue asks all campers to stick to the following fire guidelines to keep forests free from wildland fires this summer:
— Keep campfires small and under control.
— Ensure that campfires are dead. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
— Keep a shovel and water nearby to douse escaped embers. If a fire is small enough to safely throw dirt on it, do so.
— Do not park or idle vehicles in tall dry grasses. The heat from vehicles can spark a wildfire.
— Do not allow chains to drag from vehicles or towed trailers.
— Fireworks are never allowed on federally managed public lands.
— If you see an unattended fire anywhere in a forest, call 911 immediately and report the location of the fire.
