Central Colorado Conservancy invites the public to its 10th Annual Event from 5:30 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter will speak on “Community and Conservation: The Importance of Local Conservation in the Current Political Climate.”
The fundraiser will also honor the Annual Central Colorado Conservationist of the Year (to be announced soon), and will unveil the Conservancy’s newest land project.
The event will feature a silent auction, live art auction, heavy hors d’oeurves and cash bar.
With its focus on community and protecting the lands, the Conservancy is working to protect four more landscapes and over 2,000 acres. The Annual Event is a gathering of people who work to support the lands, waters and spirit of Central Colorado and to provide a connection to the natural world. It’s an opportunity to learn more about the organization and how to support its mission.
“The Conservancy protects Central Colorado’s special quality of life by conserving land (forever), supporting working lands, and connecting the community to create big impact,” said Board President Cindy Williams. “Our community is amazing, and we invite everyone to come celebrate conservation success, honor Central Colorado’s Conservationist of the Year and learn about exciting new projects.”
Tickets are $50 for Conservancy members and $60 for non-members. They can be purchased by calling 719-539-7700 or by stopping by the office at 128 E. First St., Salida. Tickets are also available online at http://centralcoloradoconservancy.org/annual-event-tickets.
For more information about the Central Colorado Conservancy and how to become a member, visit www.centralcoloradoconservancy.org or call (719) 539-7700.
