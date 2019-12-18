Lake County Government has terminated its contract with Peak 360 Services & Homecrafters, the former contractor for Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue’s Fire Station 2 project. The Board of County Commissioners is exploring legal action against the contractor, including potentially filing a claim against the project’s performance bond.
The BOCC decided to turn Peak 360’s contract over to its legal team in November after Peak 360 failed to respond to an audit of the project’s financials.
The preliminary audit, which was completed by Colleen Kaneda in October, identified possible accounting errors, instances where change orders might not have been approved by the owner, and pay applications where billing may not match work in place.
The project is expected to be more than $290,000 over budget, though exact overage amounts and the remaining scope of work are unknown.
“We have to figure out our options going forward with our legal team,” Commissioner Kayla Marcella told the Herald when asked if the county would finish constructing the station in the spring. About $370,000 of the money allocated for the southern station in 2019 will be rolled over to the county’s 2020 budget. No new county funds are earmarked for the project at this time.
Lake County has up to five years to use the $655,086 Department of Local Affairs grant that first made the project possible.
“That fire station should have already been built,” Twin Lakes resident Joan Weber told the BOCC on Monday. “We volunteered our money and time and we are seeing nothing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.