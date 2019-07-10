Local residents will perform on stage at Leadville’s historic Tabor Opera House this month in four special performances of “The Fantasticks”—a funny and romantic musical about neighbors and young love.
The world’s longest-running musical, “The Fantasticks” tells the tale of a boy, a girl, and the two mothers who try to keep them apart. It will run at the Tabor on two consecutive Fridays and Saturdays, July 12 and 13 and July 19 and 20. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Lake County Civic Center Association is presenting the production in collaboration with the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation. All actors, design team, and production staff are local. Featured are Brennan Ruegg, Jude Hill, Edgar Tarango, Donna Schaefer, Celesta Cairns, Luke Finken, George Finnell, and Jenny Delcher. The production is directed by LCCCA Artistic and Stage Director Scott Carroll and produced by Carl Schaefer. Musical direction is by Gustavo Castro.
“The Fantasticks” is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time, transcending cultural barriers. The narrator, El Gallo, asks audience members to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart, and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo’s words: “without a hurt, the heart is hollow.”
“‘The Fantasticks’ speaks to me because we get to collaborate as an ensemble,” said Carroll. “It takes a team of people both onstage and off to make a theatrical endeavor possible. I describe directing as a sandbox. We have boundaries, supported by a vision, and within that sandbox we get to explore and create a piece of theatre that is unique to our circumstances. Within an evening we get to make people laugh, think and cry. It’s truly a gift that we get to share this gem with our community.”
Tickets cost $25 each. They are for sale online at TaborOperaHouse.net or at the box office at 308 Harrison Avenue. The box office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
