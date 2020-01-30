The Lake County High School Nordic ski team raced on home turf this weekend.
On Saturday, the Panthers competed in a 5K individual-start skate race at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. There were 134 men and 101 women from 13 teams who completed the two-lap course.
Jace Peters and Matt Cairns led the Panther men in the race, placing 15th and 25th respectively. Both of these athletes are in the middle of a grueling season competing as skimeisters, which means that they race in both alpine and Nordic races all year long in order to determine the best all-around skiers in the state.
“Jace and Matt are showing that they are some of the fastest Nordic skiers in the skimeister competition,” coach Karl Remsen said. “If they can keep that up and couple it with some top alpine results, they will be in the running to be the top skimeisters.”
Matt Koch and Desmond Sandoval showed great improvement in their skating from last year, placing 32nd and 84th respectively. Peters, Cairns and Koch all qualified for the state meet in skating with their times. As a team, the Panther boys placed sixth, ahead of neighboring schools Aspen and Summit.
The Panther women were also led by three skimiesters. Elona Green placed fifth, her best result in a Nordic race in her career and the top finish by a female skimeister. Michaela Main placed 29th; Morgan Holm placed 34th.
“Elona, Michaela and Morgan all have different strengths as skimeisters and are starting to put together some great performances,” Remsen said. “What I really appreciate about them is that they focus on getting better every day rather than worrying about any specific result.”
Abby Holm completed the fastest skate race of her career and placed 40th, qualifying her for the state meet along with Green, Main and Morgan Holm. Hannah Holm had a steady race and placed 76th.
The women’s team placed fourth, beating out Vail Mountain School and Summit.
LCHS will head to Snow Mountain Ranch on Saturday for both classic and skate races, hosted by Middle Park High School.
