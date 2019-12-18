The Lake County High School boys' basketball team kicked off the 2019-2020 season with a win and a loss last week.
The Panthers won their first game of the season last Tuesday, defeating Prospect Ridge Academy 64-42.
LCHS out-scored Prospect Ridge 16-11 the first quarter, 12-11 the second quarter, 19-12 the third quarter, and 17-8 the fourth quarter.
Junior Dylan Windorski led the team with 19 points. Senior Solomon Guzman and junior Fabian Jimenez both added 11. Both Windorski and Guzman sank three three-point shots.
On Friday, the Panthers lost to Elizabeth High School in the first round of “Santiago’s Shootout,” a regular-season tournament.
LCHS took the lead in the first quarter but couldn’t hold on as Elizabeth charged 16 points ahead in the second quarter. The Panthers ended up losing 56-31.
The Panthers played Dolores Huerta Prep on Wednesday. On Friday, LCHS will face Crested Butte High School on the road before taking a break for the holidays.
