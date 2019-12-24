The Board of County Commissioners vetoed Schofield Excavation’s conditional use permit application for a gravel mining operation near Birdseye Gulch last week, accepting the Lake County Planning Commission’s recommendation for denial.
The planning commission previously held two well-attended public hearings on the proposed gravel operation, voting to deny recommendation of the permit to the BOCC both times. If permitted, the operation off Colo. 91 would have included mining sand, gravel and aggregate, stockpiling topsoil, producing asphalt and concrete road material, and crushing road-base over a 25-year period.
The commission expressed concern over the proposal’s potentially negative impact on traffic and property values; they also said the mine lacked harmony with surrounding land uses and the Lake County Comprehensive Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.