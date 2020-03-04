Cowboys, cowgirls, skiers and spectators will convene in Leadville this weekend for Crystal Carnival. The weekend will include nighttime Nordic skiing, horse-and-rider teams thundering down a snow-packed Harrison Avenue, a fat-tire bike race around the Mineral Belt Trail and a paintball biathlon, among other events.
Friday, March 6
7 p.m. Harrison Nordic Knockout Sprints, Harrison Avenue, consisting of 400-meter sprints under streetlights. Two skiers start and the fastest advances. Contests involve skiers of all ages. Register between 6:30 and 7 p.m. at Melanzana, Eighth and Harrison. Free. www.cloudcitymountainsports.org
7 p.m. Contra Dance at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Kids under 12 are free. For tickets and information, visit www.freightleadville.com.
Saturday, March 7
7-11 a.m. Pancake breakfast at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St., featuring pancakes, eggs and sausage for $9.
9:30 a.m. Skijoring calcutta begins.
12 p.m. Equine Skijoring along Harrison Avenue, beginning with the National Anthem. Following equine skijoring (3 p.m. or so) kids skijoring behind snowmobiles along Harrison Avenue. Each child gets an free run and is given a 50 cent piece for participating.
4 p.m. Open house at the Tabor Opera House featuring coffee, hot chocolate and cookies. Learn more about the plans to revitalize the theater, named a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, until 6 p.m.
6 p.m. Mineral Belt Mayhem, explore Leadville’s East Side on an 11-mile mountain bike loop on Leadville’s Mineral Belt Trail at night. Start and finish on Harrison Avenue at Cycles of Life, 309 Harrison Ave. Bring your fat-tire bikes. $20 entry fee benefits the Cloud City Wheelers.
7 p.m. Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival at Periodic Brewing, 115 E. Seventh St. Films feature adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, and ski culture, and benefit the Colorado Mountain Club.
7 p.m. Buffalo Commons Band at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $10 in advance or $16 at the door. Buffalo Commons is a bluegrass band from Steamboat Springs. For tickets and information, visit www.freightleadville.com.
8 p.m. Union Grey at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St. Union Grey is a country band from Denver. Event is free and for persons 21 and older.
Sunday, March 8
7-11 a.m. Pancake breakfast at the Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St., featuring pancakes, eggs and sausage for $9.
9:30 a.m. Skijoring calcutta begins.
10 a.m. Leadville Nordic’s Paintball Biathlon at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center at Ski Cooper. Register from 9 to 10:30 on race morning at the Nordic Center. Tentative Race times: 10 a.m. kids 1K; 11:30 a.m. 5 K; 1 p.m. for 10K (mass start). Only 11 and under allowed in kids 1K. Age categories for 5K and 10K are: 10-13, 14-18, 19-29, 30-49 and 50+. Cost: $5 for kids 1K race, $15 for 5K or 10K. Paintballs and paintball guns are provided. http://cloudcitymountainsports.org.
12 p.m. Equine Skijoring along Harrison Avenue, beginning with the National Anthem.
