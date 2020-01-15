There appears to be agreement among several local agencies that a shuttle would be a good thing for Leadville and vicinity.
The third meeting to discuss such a service for the community took place Monday, Jan. 6, at City Hall.
Those attending are currently gathering material to enable a decision.
According to Leadville resident Geoff Guthrie, who is transit operations manager for the Summit Stage, the idea is to have a shuttle that would serve anyone in the community who needs a ride. It would not be limited to senior citizens or the disabled as some shuttles are.
Beyond that, there are more questions than answers. These include:
- Would the shuttle run on routes or just respond to requests?
- Would it make use of volunteers?
- Would there be a dispatch center or would the driver(s) handle requests for rides?
- How far out would it provide services? Beaver Lakes Estates? The Mount Massive Trout Club?
- Would it have a cost? Would it be donations-based?
- How could possible state and federal funding be used?
Some attending, such as Mayor Greg Labbe want to move ahead as soon as possible. Others, such as Brayhan Reveles of Build a Generation, talked of setting goals first.
The group will meet again on Monday, Feb. 3, at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.