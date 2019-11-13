Presbyterian Church Open-Door Food Pantry is available every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m.
With the additional generosity of the community through the postoffice food drive in the spring and Neighbors Helping Neighbors this fall, the Presbyterian Church has plenty of food to serve the community in need. Its food pantry features mostly non-perishable items and occasional frozen goods.
The church is located at 299 McWethy (West Third and McWethy) next to the Community Park and Mineral Belt Trail. Guests may come to the back door of the church. The church phone is 719-486-0673.
One caveat: The pantry will not be available on Thanksgiving or Dec. 26.
