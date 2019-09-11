A hazardous-materials team responded to a sulfuric leak at the Bureau of Reclamation Leadville Mine Drainage Tunnel on Sept. 6.
According to plant manager Jenelle Stefanic, the incident resulted from a pipe flange failure and there was no threat to the safety of plant operators or Mountain Valley Estates (formerly Village at East Fork) residents.
Clean Harbors, of Custom Environmental Services, responded to the incident. The contractor pumped material from the leakage tank to a secondary storage tank and containerized the remainder of the leak for transport, treatment and disposal as outlined in government regulations.
The leakage cleanup was completed on Sept. 7.
