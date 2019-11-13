Steve Sunday of the Leadville Ranger District of the San Isabel National Forest has been recognized for his dedication and commitment to wilderness with a national award.
Sunday is the 2019 recipient of the “Bob Marshall Award for Wilderness Stewardship.” This award, given by the United States Forest Service, recognizes an individual who has gone the extra mile to preserve wilderness by considering both present and future generations, carrying out wilderness stewardship within, as well as outside, the agency and finding ways to improve stewardship.
Sunday has spent 19 years dedicated to wilderness stewardship. His commitment to mentoring other rangers, volunteers, youth and students has allowed him to share backcountry skills, traditional tool use, safety skills, photography and Leave No Trace principles with his community. He further reaches outside the agency by maintaining relationships with four wilderness groups and certifying program leaders in crosscut saw skills. He teaches photography classes and an after-school program for middle schoolers on wilderness stewardship outside his work as the district’s lead wilderness ranger. Sunday has taught Leave No Trace principles to area fifth graders, reaching over 900 students during the past 12 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.