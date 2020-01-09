Cody Reynolds, 27, appeared in Lake County District Court Jan. 2 before Judge Catherine Cheroutes and was sentenced to 13 years in the Department of Corrections. Reynolds had pled guilty in December to assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony.
The actual sentences were 13 years for assault with a deadly weapon and six years for assaulting a peace officer. Cheroutes ordered the sentences served concurrently. Reynolds has already served 589 days, which will be subtracted from the sentence.
The first-degree assault charge dates back to a May 1, 2018, shooting incident involving a confrontation between Cody Reynolds and his brother, T. J. Reynolds, and Darrell Everding on Everding’s property on Colo. 91. Both Everding and Cody Reynolds were armed. Everding fired a shot, hitting Cody Reynolds. Reynolds fired two shots but didn’t hit anyone.
Cody Reynolds’ second-degree assault charge regards an assault upon former Leadville Police Department Officer Toby Sheers.
T.J. Reynolds, who pled guilty to second-degree assault in July, will be sentenced on Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m.
