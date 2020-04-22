The severe epidemic of influenza of 1918 and 1919 was one of the worst human catastrophes on record. It has been estimated that more than 20 million people died around the world as a result of this epidemic, and that of the 20 million persons who suffered from the illness in the United States, approximately 850,000 died. It was a characteristic of this epidemic that young people were commonly severely affected, and in them the virus illness was complicated by addition of a bacterial pneumonia to the original virus infection. At that time, there was no effective treatment for the secondary bacterial infection.
As the winter of 1918 approached, there were two main topics of conversation in Leadville. The first, of course, was the war raging in Europe. The second was the election coming up in November. It would be decided at that time whether or not Colorado would go “bone dry,” a prospect that was for some even more horrible than the war.
By the middle of September, the newspapers were reporting a new crisis. An epidemic of Spanish influenza had hit the army training camps and was now spreading to all parts of the country.
Leadville had been experiencing an unusually healthy period. Only ten deaths occurred in July, 11 in August, and, as of the 29th day, only 12 had died in September. On September 30, Leadville recorded its first influenza death, a young man who had contracted the disease while visiting a friend stationed at Camp Lewis, Washington.
By the sixth day of October, there were 20 or more cases of influenza in Leadville, and five more deaths had been reported. The city council called an emergency meeting with school officials, church leaders, members of the chamber of commerce, and others. Doctors explained to the group that while this sickness was similar to the “old-fashioned grip,” some people with the disease also developed pneumonia and became critically ill. It was decided to take immediate action and the council voted to close all schools and to ban all large indoor gatherings, including church services and funerals, until further notice.
The steps taken by the council were not enough to check the spread of the growing epidemic. By the third week in October, deaths were being reported at the rate of eight to 12 a day. On the 26, a peak of 15 deaths from influenza occurred. Most of those who died were between 18 and 40 years old. The cause of death was listed as influenza with pneumonia as a contributory cause, or vice versa.
The city council met again on October 24. The meeting was called to order at 10:20 p.m. City Attorney McLeod introduced and read the following resolution:
“Whereas it appears that there are about 300 cases of Spanish influenza in and about the city of Leadville and that in many instances proper care cannot be given to the sick in their homes and that the local hospitals have insufficient room to accommodate those suffering from this disease, now therefore be it resolved that the city council of the city of Leadville, sitting as the board of health of the city, finds it necessary to secure a temporary hospital for persons suffering from Spanish influenza and that in the opinion the building known as the Keystone Block at the southwest corner of Poplar and East Fifth streets in the city of Leadville is the most suitable building available, and be it further resolved that the mayor and the city physician be and they are hereby authorized and instructed to secure said or other suitable building for the purpose aforesaid, by whatever means may appear to them and to furnish the same in a proper manner and to secure nurses and other employees and to do all things necessary for the establishment and maintenance to such a hospital.”
The most suitable building turned out to be the old Clarendon Hotel, chosen because of its heating facilities. “Ladies” from the red-light district volunteered to clean the place and 16 rooms were made ready for use. The City Hospital was opened on October 27, and by November 1 there were 51 patients being cared for there.
There was a shortage of trained nurses in Leadville. Nine had volunteered for the army, and some had been called to active duty. The remainder were employed at the other three hospitals in town. Nurses had to be brought from Denver to work at the City Hospital. A call was put out for volunteers to help in the hospital. The first, and only, for a time, to respond were the women from State Street. Of these women volunteers, the Herald Democrat wrote, “... not all of them are from the select circles accepted in normal times as forming society, but from the ranks of that greater congregation that recognizes all classes. These brave women are doing a courageous and most helpful work ministering to the wants of the sick.”
As of Nov. 1, 1918, 122 persons had died as a result of the influenza. The mortuaries were hard pressed to supply coffins and keep up with the funerals. It was reported that one undertaking establishment was 42 corpses behind. The problem seemed to be a lack of gravediggers at the cemeteries. This was soon remedied when the mine company managers agreed to pay any man who would volunteer to dig graves his regular wages and to hold his job for him until he returned to work.
The Herald Democrat reported on another pressing problem. “With every available man pressed into service, local drug firms are toiling continuously day and night to meet the demands created by the 400 influenza patients in the city. ... The unprecedented demand for drugs that has continued for nearly a month has greatly depleted local stocks and a number of firms are experiencing great difficulty in securing new supplies. All orders for new goods are phoned in to wholesale houses in Denver, and delivery is made by express — if made at all. Some of the common remedies prescribed for the sick, such as castor oil, mouthwash and gargling solutions, are almost completely off the market; and with the growing scarcity of the drugs, prices are beginning to soar. Castor oil, which formerly sold at two ounces for a quarter, is now 40 cents an ounce, and druggists declare it is impossible to get it at that price ...”
Alcohol was another popular remedy that was in short supply. While prohibition was in effect, there was an individual liquor permit that could be obtained from the county clerk’s office. This permit allowed the person to purchase limited quantities of alcohol for medicinal purposes. The number of permits issued in Leadville rose to almost 2,000 in November. Bootleg whiskey and wine that had been confiscated by the police was released by a special permit and distributed among the hospitals.
The situation was getting desperate. It was clear that more drastic measures would have to be taken if Leadville was going to beat back this scourge.
The Board of Health set forth the following rules and regulations, effective as of November 3, 1918, at twelve o’clock noon.
Funerals
All dead shall be immediately taken away by an undertaker and buried within twenty-four (24) hours after death. All persons now dead shall be buried before 6 o’clock p.m., November 4, 1918.
2. No persons except not to exceed four (4) adults of the immediate family of the deceased shall attend a funeral. All funerals shall be conducted from the undertaking parlors. No person except the undertaker and his help shall be allowed inside the undertaker’s parlors.
Quarantine and fumigation
3. No person living in a home where a case of sickness exists shall leave the same except to report such cases in the first instance or on the written order of a physician, until the same has been properly fumigated by a representative of the board of health and so reported.
4. Children under twelve (12) years of age shall not be allowed off the premises on which they live except in the charge of an officer of the board of health.
5. No premise on which a case of sickness shall have existed or shall hereafter occur may again be occupied until the same shall have been fumigated under the direction of an officer of the board of health.
6. Every case of sickness shall be reported by the family to a doctor or officer of the board of health as soon as discovered.
Placards
7. It shall be the duty of each and every physician or other person in charge of any case of contagious disease to report same immediately to the board of health at such a place as may be designated, and every house where such a case is found shall be forthwith placarded in such a manner as will show the nature of the disease and warning all persons to keep out.
8. Doctors are hereby vested with authority to remove any patient from a house to such hospital as the board of health may direct.
Public assemblages
9. No persons shall congregate in crowds of more than four (4) in any public place or on the streets or avenues of the city. All social gatherings are prohibited. No person shall be allowed to loiter on the streets and avenues of the city except on legitimate business errands, and when the business is concluded, he or she shall return home forthwith and remain there until necessary to leave on urgent business.
10. Grocers, dairymen and all other delivery men are prohibited from entering any house. Customers shall have their orders ready by 8 o’clock a.m. each day and shall deliver them when called for. Only one delivery per day shall be made at any one house except drugs and prescriptions. This provision does not apply to hospitals.
11. Laundry from a sick room and of a person who has been afflicted with influenza shall be kept separate from other laundry, and shall not be sent to or received by any laundry unless and until such laundry shall have been properly fumigated or disinfected under the orders and regulations of the board of health.
The implementation of these rules and regulations marked the beginning of the end for the pestilence plaguing Leadville.
The mayor established a system for patrolling the town. Volunteers were called for and those coming forth were registered as health officials. These men had the power and authority of the police and the health officials. It was their duty to enforce the new rules and regulations in their section, to report all new cases of illness, and to secure aid for those needing it most. A special committee of the board of health investigated those cases deemed in need of help.
In one case, the father died recently and the mother and five children were sick. There was no food nor fuel in the house and no money to buy any. The Relief Committee placed them on the record.
Conditions improved dramatically during November. Now and then a flare-up would occur. One happened in the southwestern section of the city, which was predominately populated by those of Austrian descent. Evidently Mr. Bantley, the health officer in charge of this section, could not speak the language of the people and couldn’t get the rules across to them. The problem was quickly resolved when Rev. Father Judnic and Frank Zaitz Sr. offered their help in instructing the people.
Another problem arose in the northeastern section of town, when the health board and the Christian Science practitioners disagreed on whether or not people with the flu were sick or not. The health board won.
Thanksgiving Day was quiet that year. The Carbonate Chronicle newspaper of Dec. 2, 1918, reported on what Leadvillites had to be thankful for, as follows: “... In spite of the sorrow that was widespread thru the community where sickness and death have placed their indelible mark of anguish in scores of homes, people still found reasons for offering thanks. The end of the war and the approaching home-coming of sons, brothers and sweethearts who have been fighting the battle of humanity in foreign lands, brought joy forth where sorrow had been. The rapidly waning danger of the epidemic which has hung over the city like a cloud of misery, a constant threat and barrier to happiness, inspired a prayer of gratitude from those who had successfully fought off its insidious attack or had entirely escaped its clutches. For the privilege of assuming hardship to aid the afflicted and suffering and for the power to unselfishly administer these services ...”
As December arrived, it was clear that the epidemic was losing ground. People were able to be up and about and ready to get on with a more normal lifestyle. On Dec. 2, 1918, police court reopened. The Board of Health agreed to let the children go coasting, as long as they stayed in small groups.
On December 10, there were no cases of the flu in Leadville. The board of health decided to partially lift the ban on gatherings. The churches would be able to hold services on the 15th. Stores could allow 12 customers in at a time. Things went so well that the lodges were told they could hold meetings again — as soon as they had the halls fumigated.
By the first of the year, things were under control. The schools reopened and city hospital closed. The quarantine system stayed in effect, but most of the other regulations were lifted. There were minor outbreaks in January and again in February, but the epidemic was declared over in March and the quarantine was lifted at last.
Leadville was the last of the larger cities in Colorado to be hit by the influenza. It was also one of the hardest hit, with close to 250 persons dying from the dreaded disease, but it was one of the first to stop its spread. Credit for this must be given to Mayor M. A. Nicholson, the city council members and the people of the board of health for establishing a stringent program and strictly enforcing it. Equal credit goes to the many volunteers. Without their help and caring, it couldn’t have been done.
Editor’s note: This article appeared in Volume 1, No 10 of “Mountain Diggings,” a publication of the Lake County Civic Center Association in 1980.
