The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Ninth St., announces “Human Imprint: Women at Historic Colorado Mining Sites,” an exploration of nostalgia, historical expectations of American “womanhood,” and the familiarity of the human experience.
This art exhibition is inspired by research on, and visits to, historic town sites and mining operations throughout the state of Colorado.
Artist Sarah Gjertson describes her work: “I am not interested in the “gold rush” aspect of these sites, but am compelled by the human imprint that remains there – the evidence of ingenuity, curious artifacts, skeletons of architectural structures and evidence of the hand. This lineage of the handmade is exciting to me as an artist and maker, exploring the histories of these sites and the people who inhabited them through prints, sculptures, photographs and… objects.”
Her work addresses the mythologizing of the American West, and the almost invisible role of women outside of their recognized contributions as prostitutes. Women were present, and like the common prospectors, were attempting to forge a better life for themselves and their families in rough and remote mining locations. With a few notable exceptions, little is known regarding the lives of most of the women in mining camps. Gjertson’s hope is that her work will start a dialogue regarding this relative invisibility of women in the American West.
This exhibit will be on display at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum from Sept. 30, 2019 through Feb. 28, 2020.
