“No matter what people are consuming, my goal is for them to care about the impact it has on our environment and planet from beginning to end,” Emily Olsen said of her vision for Cloud City Conservation Center (C4). Olsen replaced Kendra Kurihara, who led C4 for three years, as the nonprofit’s director earlier this month.
Originally from Vermont, Olsen grew up alongside her mother’s garden, roadside farmstands and orchards. When Olsen began studying at New York University, she noticed the different challenges to food access in an urban area.
“Living in New York made me understand that not everyone understands where their food comes from,” Olsen explained.
A few years after graduating, Olsen moved to rural Arkansas to run a school garden program with FoodCorps. And though Olsen was introducing young students to leafy greens and root vegetables, it was evident that students’ families often couldn’t afford the produce they were growing in school.
So when Olsen moved to Denver a few years later, she took a position with a bike-powered food rescue operation focused on dismantling barriers to food access. Olsen ran Denver Food Rescue’s operations for three years, until the lure of mountain living became too much.
“I was tired of looking at the mountains every day,” Olsen said. “I wanted to be in them.”
When Olsen moved to Cloud City last year to take a position with Lake County Build a Generation, she had already spent countless summer days running and camping on Lake County’s public lands.
Last summer, Olsen summitted Mount Elbert six times in 30 hours to celebrate her thirtieth birthday. This summer, Olsen hopes to complete her first Leadville Trail 100 Run.
Olsen aims to continue to grow C4’s three program areas in 2020.
If all goes as planned, the nonprofit will transform a portion of Cloud City Farm into a community garden this spring. Locals will be able to sign up for free garden plots and utilize C4’s cold-weather infrastructure like row cover and plastic bins.
The nonprofit will continue to offer energy efficiency assessments and radon testing in the new year, as well as waste diversion services for Leadville’s many parades and races.
In November, the Herald reported that the vast majority of commodities Lake County residents attempted to recycle in 2019 ended up in a Denver landfill. The Lake County Landfill is currently considering halting all plastic recycling in 2020 due to a dismal global recycling market.
“We are here to support the county in whatever they need,” Olsen said of C4’s work around recycling. “Ultimately, recycling is just a small part of a bigger solution about how to reduce waste.”
One way to work outside the global recycling market, Olsen said, is to find more ways to reduce and reuse commodities. Composting is a prime example and a C4 program Olsen hopes to expand in 2020.
