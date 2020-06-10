Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Inc. is contracting with Powerline Inspection Services Inc. to test and inspect power poles, underground transformers and enclosures in Custer, Lake and Chaffee County. The work will be completed by end of August.
Powerline Inspection Services Inc. will have access to all of Sangre de Cristo Electric’s power poles and underground electrical equipment and will be driving pickup trucks and ATVs that are clearly marked with Sangre de Cristo Electric’s logo. If you have any questions, contact SDCEA’s Engineering Department toll-free at 844-395-2412.
