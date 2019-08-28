The Lake County Civic Center Association announce auditions for The Old Church Singers.
This ensemble meets Mondays from 7-9 p.m. Auditions will take place Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7, from 3-5 p.m. in the Lake County High School choir room.
During auditions there will be tests of range and pitch recall. Singers who have sung with this ensemble do not need to re-audition.
To schedule an audition, call Donna Schaefer at 719-486-2148.
