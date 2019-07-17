Blues guitarist-singer Seth Walker takes the stage at Leadville’s historic Tabor Opera House July 24 at 8 p.m., in a special Wednesday night performance arranged by fan and Leadville resident Erin Watkins.
“Since seeing Seth Walker live two years ago in Atlanta, it had been a small fantasy to see him in Leadville,” said Watkins. “As soon as I learned he was going to be on tour in Colorado, the wheels started turning.”
Walker’s songwriting is bold and infectious, featuring melodies and rhythms drawn from his time spent in Havana and filtered through his split-screen life in New Orleans and Nashville. The result is a melting pot of sounds and perspectives, a soulful brew of roots music from the Americas and beyond.
The Vinyl District described him as “…an accomplished guitarist and an even better singer, distilling the soul of Ray Charles, the Southern boy roots charm of Delbert McClinton, and an uptown blues turn of phrase (à la Percy Mayfield) into his own distinct voice.”
Walker sings “Are You Open?” on his new album of the same title. His tenth studio recording, produced by The Wood Brothers’ Jano Rix, has his most inventive music. Walker explores new sounds and textures as he examines what it means to truly be open, both as an artist and more broadly as a human in today’s increasingly more complicated world.
Songs frequently build off a single chord, shifting in color and tone as they ebb and flow and stack layer upon layer over hypnotic bass lines and percussion grooves. The record features Walker’s guitar-playing more heavily than ever before.
He has mixed his studies of classical violin and cello with his passion for soul, jazz, blues, and folk. His two-decade career has earned him praise from The Washington Post and NPR, which hailed his “hard-driving” songs and “sweet tenor.” It landed him dates with The Mavericks, The Wood Brothers, Raul Malo, Paul Thorn and Ruthie Foster, among others.
His music also earned praise from Watkins, who said, “His songs can range from tender, sensual, and flirty to soulful and gritty. Even when his music explores despair and hard times, it’s still buoyant with hope and light. And he’s in that blues pocket—a fan of rock, country, or anything on the spectrum could enjoy his music.”
Watkins is looking forward to bringing Walker to the Tabor Opera House.
“I get to be a piece of this great and powerful grassroots movement to preserve the historic opera house,” Watkins said. Booking this show has brought me more hands on in my support of the Tabor. I have learned so much, and doors of possibility have opened. I’m excited for July 24th as well as the future of the Tabor and to be a part of both.”
Tickets to see Seth Walker cost $25 each. They are for sale online at TaborOperaHouse.net or at the Box Office at 308 Harrison Avenue. The Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
