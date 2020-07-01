In the Herald’s June 25 interview with a 1918 flu patient, the newspaper incorrectly credited the article’s photos to Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The photos actually came from Colorado Mountain History Collection/Lake county Public Library.
