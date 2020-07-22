Leadville was recently declared a winner in the 2020 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest for “Best Historic Small Town.”
Twenty nominees were chosen by a panel of relevant professionals which included a combination of editors, contributors and sources from USA Today and 10Best.com. Over the month of June, the public was allowed to vote online at 10best.com for one nominee, per day. Leadville was the only city in Colorado to win in this specific category.
“History is alive and well in Leadville, a former Colorado mining town,” USA Today wrote of Cloud City. “The legendary Tabor Opera House, built in 1879, is beginning a historic rehabilitation, and visitors can peer underground into the Matchless Mine. The downtown area boasts 70 square city blocks of Victorian buildings, and the Leadville scenic train follows a historic rail route through the scenic wilderness. The mining district’s original headframes and mining equipment bring alive the Silver Rush days.”
Temple Israel, Twin Lakes Interlaken Boat Tours, National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, Healy House Museum and Dexter Cabin and the Delaware Hotel were also mentioned in the article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.