Contractor Technology Constructors, Inc., is suspending the US 24 at Mountain View Drive intersection-improvement project for the winter. Work to complete signal wiring, concrete sidewalks/curbs and asphalt road surface requires warmer temperatures, thus the project will resume in the spring of 2020 as weather permits.
This project, which began on August 12, is a partnership between the City of Leadville, High Country Developer, LLC, and the Colorado Department of Transportation to improve safety and mobility at the intersection. The city is yet to sign off on the winter shutdown.
If the city does so, Contractor Technology Constructors’ 195-day project timeframe would be frozen until next spring. If the city refuses to sign off on the suspension, time will keep ticking and the contractor would likely be required to pay the city $2,300 a day after Feb. 28 until the project is complete. The issue has been turned over to the city’s legal team for review.
The scope of work includes replacing existing signals and making additional improvements that will support all modes of travel, as well as providing access to a new development east of the intersection.
To date, the project has completed construction of a new sidewalk, curb and gutter on the west side; made drainage improvements; constructed curb ramps on the west side; and installed conduit. As the existing signals and poles have been removed, safety at the intersection will be maintained through the winter with three-way-stop signs. These will be removed next spring once the new signal is activated.
About one more month of work remains to complete this project in the spring. This will include: signal pole installation; signal wiring and installation; remaining curb, gutter and sidewalk on the east side (following an Excel gas line installation, a separate project); and ramp adjustment on the west side.
The project is making the following improvements:
- Replacement of existing span wire signals with mast arm signals.
- Upgraded push buttons and signals for pedestrians.
- Sidewalk upgrades to meet ADA requirements at all four corners of each intersection, including ADA-compliant curb ramps.
- Drainage improvements (storm drain inlets).
- New/upgraded pavement markings.
- Minor widening on westbound US 24 (which actually runs northbound at this location) to provide a new deceleration/acceleration lane into and out of the new development.
The contract cost of the project is $1,199,742; $592,255 of that is funded by CDOT and $607,487 by the developer. The project is scheduled for completion after about one month of work in the spring of 2020.
Those with questions or comments, or those wanting to receive weekly project updates via email, may call the project information line at (719) 427-0950 or email the project team at us24mountainviewintersection@gmail.com. The project web site is https://www.codot.gov/projects/us-24-mountain-view-leadville.
