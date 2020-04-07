As of Friday, the recycling center at the Lake County Landfill will be shut down to limit the contact workers have with potentially-contaminated materials in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, both among employees and the community at large.
The decision to close the recycling center was announced at the elected officials and directors meeting held Friday. Michael Irwin, Lake County Landfill Manager, said that the recycling center will be closed indefinitely in an effort to protect those who have to hand-sort recycling as well as the community in general.
The decision was made after employees voiced concerns about the coronavirus remaining viable on surfaces for a prolonged period. According to the World Health Organization, the novel coronavirus may remain alive on surfaces for up to several days. The recycling process requires that employees hand-sort the material, exposing them to a large number of potentially contaminated materials.
Of the four employees at the landfill, two are regularly assigned to sorting recycling. During the stoppage, all four employees will work on other duties required at the landfill, and will continue to be employed.
Without the ability to sanitize or mechanically sort recyclable material, stopping operations was the safest option, Irwin said.
“It’s just not worth losing an employee, or to put someone in that position,” he said.
The closure will continue until county operations are resumed as normal.
While the recycling center is closed, so are the recycling bins at drop off locations. Lake County residents are to include recyclable materials in their regular landfill trash.
