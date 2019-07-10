Free bridge lessons are taking place at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave., offered by a local bridge group.
Those participating can range from complete beginners to those who might have played bridge at one time and want to brush up on their skills
Those who already are great at bridge are also invited to come and help instruct.
The lessons take place in the AMAX room from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on these Mondays: July 22, Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 as well as Tuesdays, July 16 and July 30.
Those participating can come whenever they can. It’s not necessary to attend each time.
It has been said that playing bridge keeps the brain healthy and improves memory.
Call Laura Main, 719-293-4235, with questions.
