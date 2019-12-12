Leadville City Council adopted the city’s 2020 budget last week after months of visioning sessions, facility tours and spreadsheet drafts.
A variety of capital expenditures are on the horizon for the city next year, thanks to strong sales and property tax revenue.
From January to December, the city collected about $360,000 more in sales tax revenue than in 2018. Mayor Greg Labbe attributes much of the city’s sales tax growth to Colorado’s remote sales tax law, which went into effect last June. The law requires remote vendors to collect and remit sales tax on transactions sourced to buyers in Colorado.
Sales tax is projected to make up about 50% of the city’s revenue in 2020; property tax will contribute about 24%.
Street paving will be a major expense item for the city next year, with City Council allocating $200,000 for 2020 paving projects. Partnerships with Parkville Water District and the Leadville Sanitation District are currently being discussed regarding paving East Sixth and East Third streets, respectively.
Council also earmarked $41,000 for the purchase of a F-250 truck for the Leadville Street Department, as well as funds to enter into a lease agreement for a new Mack truck.
The city’s parking plan will likely get $15,000 to begin implementation. The plan, which is still with the Leadville Planning Commission, has yet to be approved by council.
The Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter received a 29% budget increase, largely in order to increase staff wages. In addition, around $16,000 was set aside from Barbara Bost’s estate for facility improvements.
City Council allocated $17,000 to the Leadville Police Department for capital expenditures and $25,000 to Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue for ramp paving.
Council did not earmark any money for the completion of the new fire station in the 2020 budget. “It felt really inappropriate to even attempt a shot in the dark at how much to earmark since the figures continue to move,” Administrative Services Manager Sarah Dallas told the Herald of the construction project. The city will likely create a supplemental budget for the station’s completion in 2020.
In regard to staffing, City Council set aside money to hire a part-time administrative assistant in 2020, a new position for the city.
City Council also allocated $9,000 to the Lake County Community Fund, funds that LCCF will distribute to local nonprofits as it sees fit. The city also increased its 2019 donation to the Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation by $19,000, taking its 2020 contribution to $24,000.
About $45,000 will go to the Tabor Opera House for operations and grant matches.
“I think council has done a tremendous job with limited resources,” Dallas said. “They’ve been really wise.”
