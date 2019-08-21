Construction financing was signed and completed on Monday, August 5, and the first tree was felled at the site of Leadville’s new hospital on August 7. The construction site on West Fourth Street has been active ever since.
General contractor Adena Corporation, along with several regional subcontractors, have put up temporary construction fencing, removed and chipped trees, excavated and hauled dirt away for the long-planned new St. Vincent Hospital. Excavation is expected to continue into next week at a minimum.
“This exhilarating moment in the 140-year history of St. Vincent Hospital represents so much hope, optimism and planning from so many in our organization and our community,” commented CEO Gary Campbell.
In keeping with its community focus, St. Vincent has donated wood chips from its recently cleared trees to the school district. Dirt from the site has been repurposed to the Cloud City Wheelers’ pump track and the Leadville motocross park.
Regular updates on construction are available at https://leadvillehospital.org/new-hospital/, and will include drone video footage, photographs and schedule. Questions that aren’t answered on the web page may be directed to Jim Morrison, project manager, at 719-486-7188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.