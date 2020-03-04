“Do you realize you’re getting the highest education in the United States?” Hugh Evans, a 10th Mountain Divison World War II veteran, asked Lake County Intermediate School’s third grade students last Wednesday.
Students, veterans and community members gathered at Lake County High School’s auditorium last week to culminate the third graders’ study of the 10th Mountain Division and World War II
Third graders performed three patriotic songs and presented an interactive timeline of the division’s training at Camp Hale and role in World War II.
Several students read original journal entries, prose written as if they were soldiers in the 10th during the war. Adryun Negrete bemoaned shaving his head on the first day of boot camp at Camp Hale; Melanie Macias Medellin recounted ascending Riva Ridge.
Students then honored 10th Mountain Division veterans with a flag-folding ceremony.
Third graders also attended the serpentine ski-down at Ski Cooper on Friday, the last experience in the class’s learning expedition about the 10th, led by third grade teachers Katherine Page and Katrina and Brett Hanger.
