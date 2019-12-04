“What’s Cooking in Twin Lakes,” a collection of hundreds of favorite recipes submitted by local residents, is now available for sale.
From appetizers to desserts, entrees to libations, this hardcover, spiral-bound keepsake combines recipes with full-color images of historic Twin Lakes.
To get one, make a donation to Friends of Twin Lakes. For members, the cookbook is $30 cash; nonmembers, $35. Alternatively, for $50 you can combine becoming a member of the Friends of Twin Lakes and receiving a cookbook.
All funds collected fund the continuing work done in and around Twin Lakes as well as covering the cost of the cookbook. Because Friends of Twin Lakes is a 501(c)(3) organization, each cookbook also comes with a receipt verifying its tax-deductibility.
For those who wish to donate using a credit card, Friends of Twin Lakes will add a small amount to cover the card fee.
Books will be available Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mt. Elbert Lodge and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Inn.
Email friendsoftwinlakes@gmail.com for details on how to get the cookbook by mail.
