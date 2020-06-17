An early delivery of materials allowed Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), and their contractor, United Companies, to get a jump-start on traffic signal improvements on the U.S. 24 Leadville resurfacing project.
Crews began working on the traffic signal at Harrison Avenue and Sixth Street in late May, which was earlier than planned. New traffic poles were installed and a temporary signal is in place. The final upgrades to the signal are scheduled to be completed by the end of June with more modern push buttons and indicators for pedestrians.
CDOT and United Companies crews ask residents and travelers to continue wearing face coverings or masks when interacting with workers and maintaining social distancing.
The resurfacing project on U.S. 24 in Leadville began in early May with another primary goal of demolishing and reconstructing approximately 90 curb ramps. The undertaking is part of a statewide initiative to support persons with disabilities through greater accessibility. To date, approximately 24 of the 90 curb ramps have been completed on US 24. Alternating intersections remain open to allow for pedestrian flow while the work commences. Milling and paving is slated for the fall.
Project schedule (subject to change)
CDOT’s work is expected to continue through October. Normal working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. In special cases, these hours may be extended.
— June: Replacement of the traffic signal at Harrison Avenue and Sixth Street.
— June through August: Demolition and reconstruction of curbs, gutters and ramps.
— September through October: Milling and paving.
Travel impacts
— No weekend work is anticipated.
— Sidewalk detours and closures.
— Shoulder closures.
— Single-lane closures with alternating traffic, intermittent traffic stops and flagging operations.
Project information
CDOT encourages the public to sign up for notifications to stay informed. Subscribe to updates by contacting the project hotline phone number at (970) 946-4132 or email us at LeadvilleUS24@gmail.com. Additional information can be found on the website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us-24-leadville-overlay-ada-ramps. For statewide projects or weekly specifics on the US 24, go to https://cotrip.org/home.htm.
“Slow for the Cone Zone”
The following tips are to help drivers stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
— Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
— Stay alert and expect the unexpected. Watch for workers and drive with caution.
— Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
— Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
— Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
— Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
— Turn on headlights to better visibility.
