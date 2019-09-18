The Lake County High School football team won its first game of the season on Saturday afternoon, edging out Ignacio 8-7. The Panthers are now 1-1.
After three scoreless quarters, both LCHS and Ignacio High School scored in the final quarter.
LCHS will play Grand Valley High School on Friday at 7 p.m.
