As part of Ski Cooper’s Wayback Improvement project, trees removed for the lift line, access roads and trail improvements will be flown by helicopter from the Wayback location to the work area in the Cooper parking lot. The flights will begin Monday, July 22, and continue until the work is done. The trees are being flown out at considerable expense in order to minimize environmental impact to the project area. The work is planned for approximately 4 days, but weather or other delays could move work into the following weekend.
Access to Ski Cooper will be extremely limited. Do not hike on the hill or view the activity from the parking lot. The gate at County Road 29 will be closed and monitored with necessary access granted when the helicopter is not in the area. The gate where Forest Service Rd 102 meets East Tennessee Creek, past the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center Yurts, will also be closed to reduce public access to the parking lot. Warning signs will be located on Piney Ditch Road at the Cooper parking lot and the head gate near the Vance’s Cabin trail turnoff. For your safety and the safety of the crews working and flying, please heed all warning signs and closures.
Call Cooper Safety Coordinator Scott Adams at 719-293-8146 with questions.
