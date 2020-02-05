Election season is right around the corner for Lake County. Between local, state and national races, voter rules and election events, things can get confusing. The Herald Democrat is here to help.
The presidential primary will kick off election season in Lake County.
On March 3, locals will join voters from across the nation to take part in Super Tuesday. Colorado voted to abandon the caucus system for national races in 2016.
This year, unaffiliated voters will be able to participate in either the Republican or Democratic presidential primary through by-mail ballots. According to the Colorado Secretary of State, Colorado’s unaffiliated voter count currently hovers around 40%.
If a voter is already affiliated with a party, he or she will receive that party’s ballot in the mail.
Lake County’s precinct caucuses will follow the presidential primary. The meetings are for party-affiliated voters to elect precinct committee-persons and delegates for county assemblies.
Unlike the presidential primary, voters must be affiliated with the Republican or Democratic party by Feb. 14 to participate in a caucus. Voters can affiliate with a party at the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office or online.
The Lake County Republicans will hold their caucus at Freight at 10 a.m. on March 7. The Lake County Democrats will hold their caucus at Lake County High School at 2 p.m. on March 7.
Next up are the county assemblies. County assemblies are for party-affiliated voters to designate county candidates for the primary election, as well as to select delegates to the congressional district and state assemblies.
The elected offices to be voted on at the county assemblies this year are: county commissioner district two and district three, district attorney, Colorado House of Representatives District 61, Colorado’s Third Congressional District and United States Senate.
The Lake County Republicans will hold their county assembly directly after their caucus at Freight on March 7. The Lake County Democrats will hold their county assembly at Lake County High School at 6 p.m. on March 16.
If a candidate decides to run for county commissioner after the county assemblies, she or he would need to do so by petition.
The Colorado primary will be held on June 30. Similar to the presidential primary, unaffiliated voters will be able to participate in either the Republican or Democratic primary through mail-in ballots.
Election day is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.