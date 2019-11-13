Lake County is one of five communities in the nation receiving the 2019 Culture of Health Prize awarded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Winners of the $25,000 prize were selected from nearly 200 communities nationwide and are being recognized for their innovative efforts to address some of the most important issues influencing health today:
• Creating a more inclusive community that empowers residents to advocate for themselves in a way that is most meaningful to them;
• Creating the conditions and ample opportunities for youth to both lead and succeed; and
• Diversifying the community’s economic opportunities and futures by investing in local business.
In announcing the Lake County prize, the foundation went back to the 1980s when the Climax Mine closed, leaving this community in dire straits.
Moving forward from those days, it noted that things started looking up in the past ten years. After recognizing poor health outcomes for children in this community measured by an annual statewide survey of middle- and high-school youths, a plan of action was devised setting goals for boosting academic achievement and post-secondary training, reducing substance abuse and teen pregnancy, improving access to parks and volunteer opportunities and strengthening economic opportunity.
As a result, teen birth rates have decreased, the percentage of teens who report being physically active and eating breakfast every day increased. More high-school students are taking classes for college credit.
“I think this award is the culmination of decades of work from so many individuals and organizations in Lake County,” Katie Baldassar, director of Lake County Build a Generation, told the Herald. “ It speaks to Lake County’s culture of collaboration, hard work and creativity,” she continued.
“When the prize committee visited here in May, they noted that the word that really stood out to them from our application – because they saw it in action and heard it used – was ‘scrappy.’
“This prize is really for everyone in Lake County who has ever contributed their time and talents to make Lake County a place where all the community members – regardless of neighborhood, ethnicity or income – can live our healthiest life.”
How the $25,000 prize money will be used hasn’t yet been determined. The BAG steering committee is working on an application form that will be available in January 2020, Baldassar said. Local organizations can apply, and the money is expected to be distributed in a lump sum to the organization proposing the best use for it.
The photos accompanying this story display some of the Lake County initiatives that stood out to the prize committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.