The following information was provided by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:
— On April 2, a deputy responded to a noise complaint on Mt. Lincoln Drive. The deputy was advised that a male party had broken into a fire extinguisher case. Jeremy Fluger, 19, of Leadville was given a summons for criminal mischief
— On April 2, a deputy conducted a traffic stop. Bryan Pizana, 22, of Leadville was issued a summons for speeding and driving under revocation.
— On April 7, deputies responded to Chestnut Street for a report of a violation of a protection order. Lakoda Hall, 31, of Leadville was taken into custody and charged with violation of a protection order.
— On April 7,deputies responded to a report of a possible drug transaction occurring in Eagle’s Nest Apartments. The investigation deemed that no criminal activity took place.
— On April 8, deputies were dispatched to the Mt. Massive Trout Club area for two burglaries that had already occurred. The investigation is still pending.
— On April 9, deputies took report of an unauthorized use of a financial device. An arrest warrant was issued.
— On April 10, deputies responded to a domestic violence call. Brian Hennek, 42, of Leadville was arrested for third degree assault, domestic violence and harassment.
— On April 14, deputies were notified that a possible domestic violence crime occurred. After investigation, deputies deemed the report to be false.
— On April 14, deputies responded to a mental crisis and got the party assistance.
— On April 16, deputies took report of shoplifting on Poplar St.
— On April 17, deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call on U.S. 24. Andrea Wells-Gonzales was arrested.
— On April 21, deputies responded to a possible fire located in the Pan-Ark subdivision. Nicholas and Jason Irion were cited for violation of a fire ban.
— On April 21, deputies received a report of kids street racing on Mt. View Dr. and Poplar St. Anthony Mariano of Leadville was cited for engaging in a speed contest.
— On April 23, deputies responded to E. 7th St. on a report of a dog bite. The victim did not want to press charges.
— On April 27, a deputy conducted a traffic stop. Carlos Aguilera, 39, of Leadville was issued a summons for speeding, driving without a driver’s license and driving under suspension.
— On April 28, deputies received a phone call from a person who said they were being stalked. The case is still under investigation.
— On April 29, deputies responded to a fire at a Lake Fork manufactured home. After investigation, the fire was determined to be caused by accidental causes.
— On April 29, deputies responded to a report of a Lake County Road and Bridge employee backing into a vehicle. There were no injuries.
— On April 29, deputies responded to a report of vandalism to a culvert on C.R. 36. A deputy reported trespassing on private property and damage to a concrete culvert.
— On April 30, a deputy conducted a traffic stop. Yahir Gonzalez was issued a citation and the vehicle was towed by Riquetti towing.
— On April 30, a deputy responded to W. 5th St. on report of a stolen bicycle. A juvenile was contacted and admitted to stealing the bike. The juvenile was released to his father.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, editor@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
