The Lake County Aquatic Center opened for phase one on Monday, June 15. While this is exciting news, due to public health restrictions we will only allow lap swimming, water running/walking and deep end water jogging. The sauna, hot tub, climbing wall, and diving board will remain closed.
In phase one our hours will be Monday through Friday, 6-10 a.m., and 2-6 p.m.; Saturday 7-11 a.m., and closed Saturday afternoon and all-day Sunday. There will be a maximum facility capacity of eight individuals, and all users must remain in their assigned area for the duration of his/her visit. Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and swimmers will be limited to 60 minute routines. At this time, we will not be taking lane reservations.
Face covering will be required when entering and exiting the facility as well as in the locker room spaces. The exterior doors will be locked; patrons must ring the doorbell and the front desk person will allow entrance if there is a vacant lane. If there are no vacant lanes, customers will take a number and must wait to be served. Please be aware that customers may have to wait outside for a few minutes until a lane opens. Once admitted through the front door by the front desk attendant, customers must sanitize their hands and answer a screening check list. Customers will not be permitted to enter the facility if they are experiencing any symptoms or have been around someone with COVID-19.
The locker rooms will be open, and customers will be allowed to use the toilets and showers, but not the lockers at this time. All personal items must be placed in the designated areas on the pool deck.
Please understand that phase one will be trial and error for Lake County Recreation Department and after the first two weeks we may reduce or expand hours, change to a reservation system, etc. Patrons must abide by all procedures or they will not be allowed to return to the Aquatic Center for the safety of staff and other patrons.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, -7486, -7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.