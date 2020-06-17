Primary ballots were mailed to Lake County voters on June 8, and the county is preparing to receive ballots in a variety of ways.
To accommodate for safe practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has mailed ballots to each registered voter and will receive ballots via in-person voting, mail and a drop box set up outside of the county courthouse.
Not much has changed in how the county is sending or receiving ballots, apart from a new privacy sleeve which encourages voters to mail in their ballots rather than cast their votes in person, Lake County Clerk and Recorder Patty Berger said.
Starting Monday June 22 the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, while encouraging patrons to wear masks, will allow people who wish to vote in person to enter their offices.
In this round of voting, residents will select candidates they want to appear on the ballots come November’s general election.
Voting day is June 30, and all ballots must be received by then, Berger said.
