DENVER – Gov. Jared Polis signed an Executive Order today extending the disaster emergency declaration for COVID-19 for an additional 30 days.
The April 9 disaster declaration allows Colorado to access additional resources, temporarily waives procurement statutes for purchases related to COVID-19, and authorizes the implementation of the state’s Crisis Standards of Care plan .
The CSC Plan was recommended by the Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee on April 5, and verbally adopted by the governor.
Read the Executive Order here.
The Governor also signed an Executive Order extending deadlines for state severance taxes. This is a one-time extension from April 15 until May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.