Elected bodies all over the country, in the wake of COVID-19, are looking at new ways to hold meetings and not violate their state’s open meetings laws. Those in Lake County are no different.
No longer is it enough to post a meeting notice on the front door or on the Internet and then gather with others for the meeting in question. For one thing, groups of more than ten people are currently not allowed in Colorado and last week, Governor Jared Polis issued a stay at home order for the entire state. When such a group does assemble, it must keep a distance of six feet between people. And older and more vulnerable members of the population are asked to stay home.
However if they’re held, these public meetings still need to be accessible to both the elected officials and the members of the public, if a quorum is present, whichever is fewer.
Jeff Roberts, Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition’s executive director, in a March 16 posting on the CFOIC website, noted that any electronic or phone meetings must be open so the public can watch or listen in. It gets slightly more complicated to allow members of the public to participate in the meetings, but local elected entities appear to be coming to grips with this.
The local entity that may hold the most public meetings each month is the Lake County Board of County Commissioners. Lists of meetings and meeting agendas are posted on the courthouse windows and on the county website. Those wishing to receive copies of such documents should contact County Clerk and Recorder Patty Berger at pberger@co.lake.co.us to be placed on the mailing list.
A call-in number has been set up for those who wish to listen and participate in all BOCC meetings, including work sessions, according to Kayla Marcella, BOCC chair. It is 866-730-7514, access #705038. This hasn’t appeared on all the agendas so far, but Marcella said the BOCC is working to make sure it appears in the future.
Marcella also said that the county continues to work on live video streaming, but suggests that for the time being those who have public comments should send them to commissioners@co.lake.co.us.
Both the Lake County School Board and the Leadville City Council are using the Zoom application to make their meetings accessible to the public.
Council gave Zoom a trial run at last week’s Tuesday’s meeting of City Council and the Leadville Planning Commission.
“We will post the meeting log-in details at the top of every agenda moving forward and update the city’s website for agendas as well,” said Sarah Dallas, Leadville’s administrative services manager. “We will also send it out on the email list with instructions for logging in when the packets get emailed out the Friday before a meeting. People wishing to be added to the email list can continue to request the packet and agenda items.” This can be done by contacting Deputy City Clerk Kim Jackson at cityclerk@leadville-co.gov.
The school board held its monthly meeting earlier this month. Instructions for using Zoom appeared on the district’s website and will continue to be posted with the new log-in information each month, according to Eudelia Contreras, school board president. Both board members and the public will be able to attend meetings remotely, she said.
The St. Vincent Hospital Board held its monthly meeting on March 26 used Go To Meeting which can be accessed by computer, tablet or smartphone. There is also a dial-in number. Karen Onderdonk, chief branding officer, provided the public with meeting access information.
The April Leadville Sanitation District Board meeting has been canceled. If something arises in the near future that needs to be discussed by the board, it will be a board decision how to proceed, said Ken Berger, board president.
”The Board is currently looking into options if a special meeting would need to be called,” Berger said.
With a small board – five members – a large meeting room and the fact that the board seldom has guests at its meeting, Greg Teter, manager of the Parkville Water District is confident the board could meet and accommodate the social distancing recommendations. After hearing from the Herald, he was going to contact the board members for their thinking on the matter.
“Unless there is something special to discuss on the agenda, we would always be under the current ten-people restriction,” Teter said.
