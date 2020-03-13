Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center announced this afternoon that it has received verbal confirmation from Chaffee County Public Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that COVID-19 tests run earlier this week have returned negative.
Allison Gergley, HRRMC marketing and public relations director, said the hospital is continuously monitoring the coronavirus situation across the state.
In a press release, Gergley wrote, “Due to the increased demand for testing, HRRMC will be opening a tent located at the Emergency Department of the hospital and at the Buena Vista Health Center in order to triage patients with respiratory symptoms. These patients will be medically screened, and tested appropriately.
“Vehicle triaging will continue at all other locations, and any changes needed will be assessed on a daily basis.
“As a precaution, HRRMC has also put additional visitor restrictions in place. As of today, no visitors are allowed in the in-patient units of the hospital, with the following exceptions:
• One symptom-free visitor to the Family Birthing Center, Infusion, and Oncology, who must pass a clinical screening;
• No visitors to the Emergency Department, with the exception of one symptom-free guardian per minor (under the age of 18);
• Exceptions made on a case-by-case basis for one symptom-free visitor to the ER, ICU and Medical Surgical units if it is determined to be best for the patient to have a visitor and the visitor must pass a clinical screening before entering the unit.
There are currently no visitor restrictions to the Outpatient Pavilion. These visitor restrictions will be reassessed on a daily basis.
