The following information updates the story on remote government meetings in last week’s Herald Democrat.
The St. Vincent Hospital Board will continue to use the Go To Meeting app but has changed the day of its board meeting from the third Thursday to the third Wednesday. Meetings continue to be held at noon.
The Parkville Water District board has arranged for remote meetings held by phone starting with the April board meeting. The way to access the meeting will be posted in the normal posting places and also be found online, said Greg Teter, water district general manager.
