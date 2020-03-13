Buena Vista's Main Street live music venue The Lariat announced on social media Friday that it would be suspending all live music for this weekend.
Performances by Old Salt Union and Arthur Lee Land's Twang is Dead were cancelled.
The following was posted to the Lariat's Facebook page Friday afternoon:
"The Lariat in Buena Vista is closely monitoring developments related to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Nothing is more important than the safety of our artists, employees, patrons and extended community and as such we have made the decision to suspend all live music performances this weekend.
"We look forward to serving you during regular business hours."
As more information becomes available, we will keep you updated on our social channels and website."
