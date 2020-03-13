Community health updates are changing daily in Lake County due to COVID-19. Following is the latest.
Rocky Mountain Family Practice
Beginning Monday March 16, Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP) will offer virtual visits. The visits will use a HIPPA compliant video component through RMFP’s electronic medical record that will allow patients to be taken care of without leaving their home or work place. However, the RMFP cannot do everything virtually. For example, if a blood or urine test is needed the patient will need to come to the office for sample collection. If a physical exam is necessary to make a diagnosis, those patients will also need to be seen.
RMFP has always done house calls for elderly patients who can’t make it to the practice and RMFP will continue to do so. If a patient is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call RMFP before showing up at the practice in person.
Lake County School District
Lake County School District (LCSD) will close schools through March 27 as a precautionary public health measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Spring break for the district was already planned for March 16 through March 20.
The district had continued to function normally this week, with precautionary measures and enhanced cleaning protocols.
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has suspended all CHSSA activities until April 6. According to CHSAA, “All spring sports and activities including practices will be suspended until April 6 to address concerns surrounding the on-going decisions with COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to LCSD, the district’s custodial staff will deep clean and sanitize all schools, facilities and busses during the break. LCSD also has a plan in place to provide school meals at drop-off sites in the community beginning Tuesday, March 24th.
“Knowing that things are changing sometimes by the hour, we are so thankful for your patience as we work through this in an effort to do what is right for all our stakeholders,” LCSD Superintendent Wendy Wyman said.
Colorado Mountain College
In taking precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus, effective immediately, Colorado Mountain College (CMC) is temporarily changing operations for all campuses and locations. These changes will affect all credit and non-credit students, as well as community members and employees. “We believe this temporary change in our operations is in the best interest of our students, our employees and our community members,” said Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, CMC president and CEO.
For students only, spring break will be extended by one week, through March 20.
Beginning March 23, all credit, English as a second language and GED/HSE classes will move to an online or Webex environment for a period of three weeks, or through April 12. In early April, the college will determine whether to return to a face-to-face environment beginning April 13, or continue in a remote environment through to the end of the semester.
Effective immediately, all non-credit courses will be canceled for their duration and prorated refunds will be provided. Courses set to begin between now and April 12 are canceled, and students will be fully refunded. Non-credit courses scheduled to begin after April 12 will be subject to future determination as to whether they will run or be canceled.
The campuses and residence halls remain open at this time and residents can stay in their rooms. Dining services will resume on Sunday evening, March 15. However, the college encourages students, who are able, to stay elsewhere and not return to campus until face-to-face classes resume.
During this time, buildings will remain open to faculty, staff and students only. However, regular class sessions will not be delivered. Access to CMC facilities will be for business purposes only, such as work or to access technology/internet or to use the library. Faculty may use their regularly scheduled classrooms for purposes of accessing/using computing equipment, but students should not attend any classes in person. Faculty should continue to offer regular office hours, but in a distance format (Webex, telephonic, online, etc).
From March 12 to April 12, campuses will be closed to members of the public, including groups with planned events on campus. Campuses will reschedule the meetings or refund meeting costs.
“Making this decision was not easy, but, in an abundance of caution and to ensure that the college does not escalate conditions in our communities or among our local health providers, we felt it was the right decision at this time,” said Hauser. “We are hopeful that normal operations will return shortly, but we will nonetheless remain cautious and attentive to changing conditions.”
More information about the college’s response to the COVID-19 virus, including communications from President Hauser and frequently asked questions, can be found at https://coloradomtn.edu/covid19/.
