The town of Buena Vista is encouraging citizens with town business to use digital or telephone communication to access town services rather than coming into town hall in person as a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19, town administrator Phillip Puckett said late Friday afternoon.
Puckett said that the town has been coordinating with the Chaffee County Department of Health and Board of County Commissioners in developing the town's approach to the pandemic.
The town has adopted a COVID-19 action plan, and will be instituting tier II of that plan, the full text of which will be available on the town website at buenavistaco.gov, Puckett said.
"Tier II of the COVID-19 Action Plan relates to: internal workings of the Town and how individual departments manage meetings; interactions with the public: and, instructions for high-risk individuals who work for the town," Puckett said in a news release Friday afternoon.
"At this time, the town encourages all persons wanting to do business with the Town to utilize digital or telephonic devices to access the Town’s website, to pay bills online or over the phone, to conduct meetings via teleconference, and to refrain from contact distances of less than 6 feet from town personnel.
"It is imperative that the greater Buena Vista and Chaffee County community work together during this time. Following the CDC recommendations related to preventative hygiene and social distancing will mitigate the possible spread of the disease and thereby reduce the long-term impacts on the community," Puckett said.
An announcement is forthcoming regarding whether town hall will be closed to the public, he said.
From our sister paper The Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.