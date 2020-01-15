In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all government offices for Lake County and the City of Leadville will be closed Monday, Jan. 20.
The Lake County Public Library, Lake County Landfill, Leadville Workforce Center and the Senior Center will also be closed.
All banks and the post office will be closed Monday, Jan. 20.
Lake County School District will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, but Colorado Mountain College library and offices will be open and will hold classes.
The Herald Democrat office will be open Monday, Jan. 20.
Most museums, stores and restaurants will have regular hours, but call ahead to be certain.
