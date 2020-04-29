The Lake County Community Auction, “Share the Love,” concluded on April 22, raising over $45,000 for local businesses and COVID-19 relief efforts.
The auction, organized by Ann Stanek of Harperrose Gallery and Carrie Mallozzi of Stellar and Sage Events, successfully created a streamlined online interface where local businesses sold over $35,000 worth of products and services during the pandemic.
The auction also raised over $11,000 for the Lake County Community Fund Disaster Relief Fund and Lake County School District’s art department.
