Wondering how to spruce up your home this spring? Consider a dried flower bouquet.
Now that we are all spending more time at home, surrounding yourself with plants and flowers (alive or dry) can bring joy to your daily work from home routine and domestic life.
What you will need:
— Dried flowers
— Old Mason Jar, rustic tin can or another container
— Scissors
— Podcast or music
— Patience
Instructions:
If you ever receive flowers and want them to continue giving you happiness, consider hanging them upside down to dry them out. Dry flowers indoors and out of sunlight to ensure they maintain color. It will take most flowers two-to-three weeks to dry out.
Some flowers dry better than others. For example, lavender, larkspur and baby’s breath dry well while tulips do not because they are so fragile.
To add to your bouquet options, forage for some local flora in your backyard. Pine cones, sagebrush and twigs are all great local additions to bouquets. There is beauty and design everywhere around us.
To make a dried flower bouquet, gather your container, flowers and foraged items. Decide how you would like to arrange your flora before beginning. Next, cut each stem to different lengths, looking to fill empty spaces in the container to fill out your arrangement.
Dried flowers are delicate yet sturdy, so you could lose a flower or leaf here and there. Don’t be afraid to rearrange as you go.
