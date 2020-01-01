A Contra Dance will take place in Buena Vista on Friday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church, 217 Crossman St.
No experience or partner is needed to enjoy the great tunes and instruction from local musicians and callers. Cost is $4 ($2 for students). Call Carole or Randy Barnes at 395-6704 for more information.
Sponsored by Arkansas Valley Music and Dance and the Country Dance and Song Society.
