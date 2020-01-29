Census takers will soon be in Lake County. It is a constitutional and legislative requirement to count the U.S. population every 10 years. Census efforts began Jan. 16 and will continue through March 30.
All field-representative census takers can be identified by their photo identification card as well as both a laptop and black canvas bag with the census logo on it. They will go door to door to verify addresses and gather information on additional living quarters. They will not ask for social security numbers, money, or bank account information.
If you have concerns about any representative, please call 911 to make a report.
